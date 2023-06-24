Salman Khan is ‘betrayed’ in love; needs a ‘homely wife’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been betrayed in love and now wants a ‘gharelu‘ (homely) wife, claimed astrologer Bebika Dhurve.

One of the contestants of Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Dhurve was heard discussing the personal life of the actor with her co-contestant Manisha Rani, when she claimed that he has been betrayed in love.

When Rani asked Dhurve if the Bollywood star had ever been betrayed in love, the latter replied, “Bhayankar (terrible)”.

She continued, “Jitna khudko rough and tough dikhate hai, emotionless, practical-headed, workaholic dikhate hai, andar se utna hi naram dil aur pyaar mei dubne wala dil hai (He portrays himself as rough and tough, emotionless, practical, and workaholic but he’s an equally soft-hearted person who falls in love deeply on the inside).”

Moreover, the astrologer also maintained that Khan seeks a partner who is a ‘homemaker’ and is dedicated to serving his parents and understanding him.

“In the evening, when he comes home she should offer him a meal, and help him to get a peaceful sleep. Someone who can soothe his mind after a hectic day. He doesn’t want an overly ambitious girl, he wants someone who will become a homemaker,” she added in Hindi.

It is pertinent to mention that Khan replaced Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the host for the ongoing second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

Meanwhile, on the film front, he completed the filming of the hotly-anticipated third film in the ‘Tiger’ franchise last month. The title set for Diwali 2023 release, also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

