Ranbir Kapoor replacing Salman Khan in ‘Campeones’ remake?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan approached Ranbir Kapoor to work on the remake of Spanish film ‘Campeones (Champions)’ after Salman Khan moved away from it.

‘Campeones‘ is about an assistant basketball coach who forms a team of specially-abled players.

An Indian news website reported that Aamir Khan wanted Salman Khan on board to work with him. The latter demanded a revised script with many changes in it.

The ‘Dabangg‘ star moved to other projects. Aamir Khan has reportedly asked Ranbir Kapoor to work in his production.

A source stated that the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani‘ star, a football fan himself, is interested in the project.

“Ranbir has heard the narration, and has expressed interest,” the source stated. “If everything works out, he will be seen in the lead with Champions. He is consciously choosing varied scripts and genres, building an impressive repertoire.

“Given his acting prowess and the fact that he has never really done a sports drama, it will be interesting to see Ranbir in a new avatar.”

It is not the first time that Aamir Khan will be collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor on a project. The latter made a cameo appearance in ‘PK’.