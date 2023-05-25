Anushka Sharma slaps Ranbir Kapoor non-stop, video goes viral

A video of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma slapping Ranbir Kapoor non-stop is going viral on social media.

The video showed Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor working on the set of their film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil‘. The former was slapping him tightly while filming a scene.

Ranbir Kapoor was getting upset over it. He got into an argument with Anushka Sharma by saying everything has a limit.

The ‘Band Baaja Baaraat‘ star asked him whether she did it on purpose and whether he was getting upset. He replied positively as she was slapping him tightly.

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ told the story of an independent woman named Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) forming an incredible bond with musician Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) after they meet in New York.

The film featured a stellar cast with the likes of Pakistan actors Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lisa Haydon, Anushka Arora and others.

The Karan Johar-directed flick was released in 2016. He produced the film with his mother Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta.