Jacqueline Fernandez actually slapped Ranveer Singh on ‘Cirkus’ set

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez said she had slapped the co-stars of her film co-stars Varun Sharma and Ranveer Singh for real during shooting.

Indian media reported Jacqueline Fernandez said the nerves of acting the slap scene got the better of her and slapped them.

“I was nervous on my first day of the shoot that actually in real I slapped Varun and Ranveer in the shot,” she said in an interview. “I was so nervous that I didn’t acted the slap scene but slapped them. And after that I felt, I think I broke the ice. See we all broke the ice.”

Ranveer Singh, in his reply, said she broke his jawline for which he required ice.

Varun Sharma – on the other hand – said, “Yeah if you (showing his cheek) call this ice”.

“Cirkus” is the latest addition in the list of flop Bollywood films. The Ranveer Singh-led period comedy flick is based on Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors” and the Bollywood films, “Angoor” (1982) and “Do Dooni Chaar” (1968).

Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma play dual roles with Bollywood divas Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in the film, directed and co-produced the film.

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in the upcoming film “Crakk“. The film is about a man’s journey from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

She will share the scene alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal.

