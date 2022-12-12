Nora Fatehi sues Jacqueline Fernandez, files defamation case

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi filed a defamation lawsuit against fellow celebrity Jacqueline Fernandez.

Indian news agency India.com reported that Nora Fatehi accused Jacqueline Fernandez of criminally tarnishing her and her career for her self-interests, knowing they are in the same profession with similar backgrounds and other reasons.

It is pertinent to mention that they are involved in the INR200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The celebrities are blamed for receiving valuable gifts from the prime suspect. They had recorded their statement with the Enforcement Directorate during the investigation on December 2.

The first supplementary prosecution complaint stated that Pinky Irani, Sulkesh Chandrashekhar’s partner-in-crime, used to pick luxurious items as gifts for celebrities.

Pinky Irani allegedly sent the items to their homes after receiving the payments.

It is pertinent to mention that Nora Fatehi – who collaborated with Rahma Mezher, Balqees Ahmed Fathi and RedOne to sing the FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem “Light The Sky” – along with Nora Fatehi have called themselves victims of the conman.

Celebrities Nikki Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Arusha Patil and Sophiya Singh are also allegedly linked with the conman.

