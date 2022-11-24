Nora Fatehi ‘slapped’ by co-star

Bollywood actor and model Nora Fatehi revealed she was slapped by her co-actor during filming in Bangladesh.

Nora Fatehi made the revelation in the Indian comedy show “The Kapil Sharma Show” where she promoted her upcoming film “An Action Hero“.

The “Baahubali: The Beginning” star recalled that a heated argument took place after her fellow celebrity behaved badly with her before getting slapped.

“Once I was filming in Bangladesh when one of the actors behaved badly with me,” the Bollywood actor said. “He slapped me, after I slapped him. He pulled my hair after I slapped him once again.

“Afterwards, we got into a heated argument. Then, the director stepped in and put a stop to it.”

It is pertinent to mention that she has travelled to Bangladesh twice. Her first visit to Bangladesh was for the shooting of the film “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans“.

The ugly incident happened on her second trip.

In October, the Bangladesh government denied her permission to perform at the Dhaka show.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the ‘Street Dancer’ star was not granted permission to perform at the Dhaka event by the government, to save dollars as part of the austerity measures by the country.

