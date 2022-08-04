Shamshera’s poor run at box office continues

Bollywood film Shamshera‘s poor run at the box office continues as it has not earned INR50 crores even after 12 days of its release.

Shamshera, which stars Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor in a double role, made its debut on July 22. The film got mixed reviews and has been declared disappointing as far as the box office collection is concerned.

It earned INR0.7 crores on the 12th day of its release. The film’s total collection is INR48.5 crores so far. It looks like its collection will be close to INR75 crores if the situation does not improve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamshera (@shamsheramovie)

It is pertinent to mention that Shamshera got produced at a massive budget of INR150 crore. The film has not earned one-third of its budget so far.

It is Ranbir Kapoor’s seventh flop movie of his career.

Related – Shamshera a flop?: Box office numbers in debut week disappointing

Shamshera – which sees Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the cast, tells the story of a tribal leader who relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom & dignity in the fictitious city of Kaza.

Khila Bisht and Neelesh Mishra have co-written the film. Karan Malhotra has directed and written its screenplay.

Aditya Chopra produced the film while Sudhanshu Kumar and Bharat Rawail are the executive producers and supervising producers respectively.

Comments