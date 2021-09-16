Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account to shut down

Late Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar’s Twitter will be shut down with the consent of his widow Saira Banu, his close aide and spokesperson Faisal Farooqui said on Wednesday.

Farooqui took to the star’s official Twitter account, where he gave timely updates about his health until his death in July, to announce the shutdown. “After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu Ji, I have decided to close this Twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support,” he said.

The announcement comes just months after Dilip Kumar’s saddening demise on July. 7, 2021 at the age of 98 due to prolonged age-related illnesses.

He passed away at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted earlier in June after he complained of breathlessness and was diagnosed with pleural effusion, for which he underwent a successful pleural aspiration surgery.

Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, the veteran star acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986). He was last seen in Qila in 1998.