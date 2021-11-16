Bollywood movie inspired by Money Heist releasing in 2022

Indian director Abbas Mustan will be releasing a Bollywood movie that is inspired by Netflix’s Spanish crime-thriller show Money Heist in 2022.

The project, reportedly titled Three Monkeys, sees actor Arjun Rampal playing the role of a character based on Money Heist’s, titled La Casa de Papel in Spanish, protagonist The Professor.

A source close to the filmmakers mentioned that the director’s son Mustafa along with other celebrities, who will be playing the role of robbers, are on board for the project.

“Arjun Rampal’s character is on the lines of Professor from Money Heist, whereas Mustafa along with two other actors will be playing the robbers,” the source was quoted saying in the report. “All the three robbers, alongside the Professor will have a unique dimension, with all working together for a hidden motive of personal gains.”

“Abbas Mustan have been a master at adapting international thrillers and in the same way, they have brought in their own flavour to the narrative of Three Monkeys,” the source added.

Read More: ‘Money Heist’ getting a South Korean remake

It was reported that the filming will be held in several locations and is slated for release next year in the second half of 2022.

Money Heist is one of the most-watched web shows in the world and it has propelled the careers of its stars to new heights.

La Casa de Papel’s Part 5 Volume 2 will mark the end of the crime-thriller show and will be available for streaming from December 3.

