‘Money Heist’ getting a South Korean remake

The immensely popular Spanish crime thriller show La Casa de Papel, also known as Money Heist, is getting a South Korean remake, according to a report.

It is expected to be released sometime in 2022 as it is still in production.

The South Korean remake of Money Heist will also see the looting of the peninsula’s national bank and royal.

However, it is looking to breathe new life in the show. It is speculated the production got pushed back in wake of the coronavirus like other Korean shows.

Money Heist: Another character joining the Professor’s gang?

It was reported that the web show and movie streaming portal Netflix were working under the safety guidelines set by the government. However, the names of the delayed series were not mentioned.

The reported cast includes the popular Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo playing the role of Berlin whereas Yoo Ji-tae will portray the Professor’s character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SQUID GAME (@squidgame_netflix)

Jeon Jong-seo and Jang Yoon-ju will star as Tokyo and Nairobi respectively. The role of Denver is being played by Kim Ji-hun whereas Lee Won-jong will be seen as Moscow.

Lee Hyun-woo bagged the role of Rio while Kim Ji-hun and Lee Kyu-ho will be seen as Helsinki and Oslo respectively.

it is to be noted that South Korean language shows are gaining prominence by each day. Squid Game set records all over the world whereas Sweet Home is popular among the fans as well.

Part 5: Volume 2 of Money Heist is all set to air on the web streaming portal from December 3.