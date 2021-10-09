Squid Game’s fan has an interesting theory about super hit show

A fan of Netflix’s popular hit shows Squid Game has theorized that the games are taking place in the same world like The Hunger Games and Alice in Borderland franchises.

According to the report, TikTok star Ruth posted a clip in which she was trying to prove her theory with the help of the events that took in the seventh episode of the first season of the survival thriller show.

In the episode, we see the arrival of the important guest at the deserted island where the children games’ are being played. She reiterates that the same kinds of different tournaments are taking place in other parts of the world.

Ruth stated that Squid Game, The Hunger Games and Alice in Borderland are the same things. The difference is that the former is in the United States while the latter is taking place in Japan.

“So in the section, the VIPs come and they say they’re dying to know what the next game is, the other guy says ‘they’ve been amazing this edition, right?’ and ‘the contest in Korea is the best,” she was quoted saying in the report. “Wait a second though, that implies that Squid Game is everywhere internationally.”

She added: “That means there’s a high chance that squid game in Japan is Alice in Borderland, and in the US is maybe Hunger Games. I can’t even begin to imagine what Squid Game in other countries would be like.”

The social media users have found the theory very interesting and the video has got more than three million views along with over 0.5 million likes and countless comments.

