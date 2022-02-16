Alia Bhatt speaks up on comparison with Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actor Ali Bhatt has said that she has never compared herself with other celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit and Deepika Padukone.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star, speaking with an Indian news agency Koimoi, commented on the reports of her being inspired by celebrities with the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her dance performance in Dholida song.

Alia Bhatt, the daughter of movie producer Mahesh Bhatt, said she never compares herself with others as Gangubai Kathiawadi‘s concept is entirely different.

“This film in totality was a very different film so I was never comparing myself to any of these actresses who have done fantastic work and they have been a huge source of inspiration for me otherwise yes but in this particular character it was not about just dancing for the camera,” the Bollywood star said as quoted in the report. “There’s a story to the song and to every song that you will see in the film which is very unlike what sir has done recently. Of course, there’s a story even in his previous films but there is a typical Sanjay Leela Bhansali song. Sir has sort of changed that mould for himself as well.”

She added: “Whenever you think it’s going a certain way, he will totally take you off that track and say ‘No it’s actually like this. So what he’s trying to do even with this film is it’s more about a character, it’s about the journey of the character. So even the song and the way she’s dancing, she’s dancing in character.”

The Bollywood actor went on to say that she cannot leave the film by watching the flow of the film all of a sudden.

“So I didn’t have the thing of comparison in any way because it was like what matters to me is ‘How do I dance as Gangubai and how do I make that different? And that’s what will make my songs different from one another,” she added

