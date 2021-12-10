Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone, movie 83 makers in legal trouble

The upcoming Indian historical sports film 83 has found itself in hot water before its release as a complaint is filed against actor and producer Deepika Padukone and its filmmakers.

A complaint of cheating and criminal conspiracy has been filed by a UAE-based financer in the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai.

He claimed of investing approximately INR160 million in the production of the film, which sees her husband Ranveer Singh in the leading role, and was promised good returns by Vibri Media.

The report stated that the money got directed into several agreements that involved filmmakers Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Deepika Padukone and others.

The funds were apparently availed for the film’s production without getting any written consent from the complainant.

Rizwan Siddiquee, the financer’s lawyer, claimed that a complaint has been filed against every producer involved in the project.

The sports film, slated for release in December, tells the story of the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team that claimed the ICC Cricket World Cup back in 1983.

Ranveer Singh stars as then-captain Kapil Dev while his actor-wife Deepika Padukone plays the role of the cricketer’s spouse Romi. December 24, 2021.

