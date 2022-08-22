Karan Johar makes weird statement about Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s celebrity daughter Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome their first child. The celebrities congratulated the couple on the happy occasion.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Among them was director Karan Johar. The famed filmmaker not only wished them the best but came up with a weird yet amusing comment on the Anil Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

He remarked that the Khoobsurat star’s father would not like to be called nana (maternal grandfather).

“I can’t believe Sonam is a mother now,” he stated. “I don’t think Anil will like being called a nana (grandfather) because he is jawan as hell.”

Related – Anil Kapoor disagrees with Karan Johar’s ‘stardom is over’ statement

It is pertinent to mention that Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar collaborated in JugJugg Jeeyo that released in June this year. The film is about two couples from different generations confronting their issues after marriage.

The cast includes Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh, Prajakta Koli, Manish Paul, Tisca Chopra and others.

Raj Mehta has directed it. Sumit Batheja, Rishhabh Sharrma, Anurag Singh and Neeraj Udhwani wrote the screenplay.

Alex Anthony Fernandes, Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Madhav Roy Kapur, Satish Mane, Apoorva Mehta and Dmitriy D. Zaytsev have produced the film.

Comments