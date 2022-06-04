Kartik Aaryan wants to join Marvel Cinematic Universe

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan said he wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabassum Hashmi aka Tabu, met with positive reviews and earned crores within days of its release. The film is being dubbed as the saviour of the Bollywood industry as many films have proved to be box office disasters.

Kartik Aaryan, in an interview, said that he wants to be part of Marvel’s “magic” following the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“Recently, I saw Dr Strange in the theatre, and I was like, I want to be part of a Marvel universe,” he said as quoted in the report. “They really know how to create magic.”

He thanked the audience for the success of his latest film.

“I feel extremely grateful to the audience for this historical opening! As an actor, my biggest motivation has been to entertain the audience, and the love that’s been pouring in from the masses is not only encouraging but also validating on so many levels,” he said.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sees Kartik Aaryan playing the role of Ruhan Randhawa whereas Kiara Advani plays the role of Reet Thakur. Tabu plays the double role of Manjulika and Anjulika. Rajpal Yadav plays Chote Pandit.

The project is directed by Anees Bazmee and Pankaj Kumar. It is written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji.

