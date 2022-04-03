Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married this month

The wedding between Bollywood celebrities Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is reportedly taking place this month in Mumbai.

An India-based news agency reported that the wedding will be an intimate affair will take place in mid-April in Mumbai. The early reports had stated that the matrimony would happen in Udaipur city of the Rajasthan state.

The report further stated that it will be a limited affair. The Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year star will tie the knock with the Student of the Year actor in the presence of family members and close friends.

The celebrity couple will be seen together in Ayan Mukherji directorial ‘Brahmastra’, slated to release in September this year.

Earlier, the rumours of the duo seeing each other made rounds. They made the m confirmation when they attended Ranbir Kapoor’s first co-star Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception together, back in 2018 and have been quite open about their relationship ever since.

The Bollywood couple gets spotted together at events and parties and often makes appearances on Alia Bhatt’s Instagram account.

Besides, the 28-year-old has gotten approval from beau’s family as well and loves to spend time with his mother, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, and attend Kapoor family’s events as well.

