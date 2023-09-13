Shahid Kapoor reuniting with ‘Padmaavat’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for masala-entertainer?

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is reuniting with the director of his controversial film ‘Padmaavat‘ Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a “masala-entertainer”.

A source close to the production team told an Indian entertainment news website that Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have mutual respect for each other and are discussing working on a project.

“Shahid and SLB have mutual respect for each other and are discussing the idea of collaborating on a special project,” a source was quoted as saying about the project. “It’s an out-and-out masala entertainer, and the script has been completely developed by Bhansali’s team of writers.

“The filmmaker has been actively working towards casting the film over the last few months, and is having detailed conversations with Shahid on the permutation and combinations with regards to film.”

The source added that the project is in the initial stages of development and there is no director attached to it at the moment.

“Once Shahid agrees in principle on the script, [Sanjay Leela] Bhansali will scout for a director, as he wishes to get a top director on board the project. It’s a very commercial script, on the lines of two other films produced by SLB, Rowdy Rathore and Gabbar Is Back. SLB and team are hopeful on Shahid [Kapoor] to come on board the film.”

