Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan sold tickets for his film

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly sold the tickets of his own film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa on his own.

It is known that the Dil Se star went through a lot before achieving tremendous fame and across. His fans wait outside his house for hours just to have a glimpse of King Khan.

According to an Indian news agency, the celebrity promoted his film at the cinemas by selling its tickets at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre.

It was common for celebrities to sell their own film’s tickets due to marketing purposes at that time. He was paid a huge salary of received Rs 25,000 as well.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, a romantic comedy film directed by Kundan Shah, hit the screens back in 1994. Suchitra Krishnamurthy, Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah were part of the cast as well.

The Bollywood star’s efforts paid off as the film became a hit and received multiple awards At the 39th Filmfare Awards.

The romantic comedy flick was remade as Swapnalokam in 1999 in Telugu.

It is pertinent to mention that Dilwale Dulhaniyaan Le Jayenge star was not the first choice for playing the role. The producers were initially planning to rope in Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla as the leading stars while King Khan was to play the second lead.

Aamir Khan was accused of losing interest in working in the film while Juhi Chawla rejected the project due to scheduling issues.

