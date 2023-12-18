Suniel Shetty replies to KL Rahul’s critics

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty revealed that his feelings get hurt when his cricketer son-in-law KL Rahul gets trolled on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that KL Rahul married Suniel Shetty’s actress daughter Athiya in January of this year. She was often spotted cheering her husband on in the stadiums during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that KL Rahul was mercilessly trolled for his slow batting and dismal wicketkeeper in the World Cup final against Australia. A big section of fans and experts had blamed him for the side not putting on a competitive total on the day it mattered most.

Suniel Shetty revealed in a conversation with India news agency ANI that trolling hurts him more than the Indian top-order batsman and his daughter.

“The faith of the people in him, the selectors, the faith of the captain, it said it all,” he said. It hurts me 100 times more than it would hurt Rahul or Athiya.”

The ‘Hera Pheri’ star added that he gets anxious watching KL Rahul perform.

“I am anxious whenever he is playing. It’s my child playing. I always wish well for him. Looking at the eyes, I have started empathizing and appreciating every cricketer,” he said.

