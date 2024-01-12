Bomb blast near Bajaur district leaves two injured

BAJAUR: As many as two individuals sustained injuries in a bomb blast that occurred in Utman Khel, a subdivision located in Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the initial reports, a bomb blast was reported from Bajaur district leaving two individuals injured including a woman.

Meanwhile, the rescue officials shifted the injured to the nearby hospital where the doctors termed their condition, out of danger.

Last week, at least five policemen were martyred and 13 were injured Monday in an IED bomb blast targeting cops’ vehicle in the Bajaur district in KP.

According to rescue officials, the blast took place in the Mamund area of Bajaur.

The policemen were going to provide security to polio vaccination teams when their vehicle was targeted with an IED bomb. The bodies and injured were moved to the hospital, where an emergency was declared, they added.

A nationwide anti-polio drive of varied duration has begun to administer vaccine drops to children under five years of age.

During the campaign, Polio teams of the health department will go door to door in all 159 districts of the country.

In Punjab, during a week-long polio campaign over twenty-three million children will be administered polio drops.