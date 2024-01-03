Bomb blast targets JUI candidate in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate Qari Khairullah was targeted by a bomb blast in Tehsil Mamond of Bajaur district, ARY News reported.

As per details, the bomb blast occurred near the vehicle of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) candidate Qari Khairullah in Bajaur district.

The JUI candidate survived the blast and remained safe however his vehicle was badly damaged.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy came under gun attack in DI Khan.

According to sources, the convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was attacked near DI Khan Yarik interchange however he remained safe with no loss of life reported so far.

However, RPO Nasir Mehmood Dasti refuted reports of attack on Maulana Fazl’s convoy saying the Yarik interchange police checkpost was attacked in DI Khan.

He said that the assailants fled the spot of incident after a strong response from the interchange police.

It is pertinent to mention here that the interior ministry earlier warned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Awami National Party provincial president Aimal Wali Khan of serious threats to their lives.

In a letter to the chief secretaries and inspector general of police of all provinces, the interior ministry stated that reports have been received from sources alarming of serious threats to the life of both political leaders.

“It is requested that extreme caution and vigilance is exercised and necessary security arrangements are made at their [Mr Fazl and Mr Aimal’s] residences and during movement and public gatherings to avert any untoward incident,” the letter stated.