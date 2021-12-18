One killed, 10 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured in a remote-controlled blast that occurred in Quetta’s Kandahari Bazaar on Saturday evening, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the blast took place due to explosive material planted in a motorcycle at Quetta’s Kandahari Bazaar.

The blast has also caused damage to nearby shops and parked vehicles, said police.

Rescue workers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta. The injured also included three women.

On getting information, a contingent of security forces reached the area and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

Talking to media at the site of the blast, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Syed Fida Hussian Mastoi confirmed that one person was killed and others wounded as a result of blast in Quetta’s Kandahari market.

“Police and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) are investigating the incident,” he said, adding the bomb was planted in a motorbike that was parked outside Bukari Centre of Bazaar.

In a statement, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has condemned the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

“My condolences go to the families of the deceased & prayers for the recovery of the injured,” he said in a statement.

The chief minister also directed authorities concerned to tighten security in the provincial capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second blast reported in Quetta in the last three months.

At least four people were killed while dozens had been injured in a suicide explosion that occurred near a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpost on Mastung Road in Quetta on September 4.

A suicide bomber on a motorcycle packed with six kilogrammes of explosives rammed one of the vehicles in an FC convoy, according to police officials. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had claimed responsibility of attack.

