Bombs planted in motorcycles defused in Chaman

CHAMAN: The Counter-Terrorism Department and a law enforcement agency conducted a joint raid on a tip off in Chaman and defused bombs planted in two motorcycles, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that a joint raid was conducted with a law enforcement agency at a house on Rehman Kahul Road in Chaman.

The raiding team recovered bombs planted in two motorcycles inside the house. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to the scene who defused the bombs.

A case was lodged by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) against unidentified terrorists.

A few days ago, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested two wanted terrorists named in the Red Book during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mastung.

The CTD spokesperson said on November 4 that a joint raid was conducted by the CTD officials along with an intelligence agency in Mastung and arrested two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit.

The spokesperson added that head money was announced for the wanted terrorists.

