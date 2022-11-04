Two terrorists named in Red Book arrested in Mastung IBO: CTD

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two wanted terrorists named in the Red Book during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mastung, ARY News reported on Friday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that a joint raid was conducted by the CTD officials along with an intelligence agency in Mastung and arrested two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit.

The spokesperson added that head money was announced for the wanted terrorists.

Yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police had claimed to have arrested another suspect, associated with the proscribed organisation, behind the gun attack at a Chinese dental clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area.

According to CTD spokesperson, Afzal aka Aafi was taken into custody from Gulistan-e-Jauhar. During the investigation, Afzal said he was in contact with Germany-based proscribed organisation chief, Zulfiqar Khaskheli.

The spokesperson said Zulfiqar was giving financial assistance to Afzal and provided him motorbike and weapons.

It has also been revealed that the suspect devised a plan to assassinate a foreigner doctor in Hyderabad and was also the accomplice of the suspects who attacked the Chinese dental clinic in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Chinese national was killed while two others sustained injuries after an unidentified man attacked them inside a dental clinic in Saddar area of Karachi while posing as a patient.

