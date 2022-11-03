CTD claims to arrest another suspect in Karachi dental clinic attack

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police on Thursday claimed to have arrested another suspect, associated with the proscribed organisation, behind the gun attack at a Chinese dental clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area, ARY News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, Afzal aka Aafi was taken into custody from Gulistan-e-Jauhar. During the investigation, Afzal said he was in contact with Germany-based proscribed organisation chief, Zulfiqar Khaskheli.

The spokesperson said Zulfiqar was giving financial assistance to Afzal and provided him motorbike and weapons.

It has also been revealed that the suspect devised a plan to assassinate a foreigner doctor in Hyderabad and was also the accomplice of the suspects who attacked the Chinese dental clinic in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Chinese national was killed while two others sustained injuries after an unidentified man attacked them inside a dental clinic in Saddar area of Karachi while posing as a patient.

According to SSP South Asad Raza, the attacker came while disguised as a patient and remained inside the clinic for a longer period.

“As soon as his turn came, he opened fire on the Chinese nationals inside the clinic,” he said, adding that a Chinese cashier died on the spot while a doctor and his wife sustained injuries.

