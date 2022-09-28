Attack on Chinese nationals in Karachi claims one life

KARACHI: A Chinese national was killed while two others sustained injuries after an unidentified man attacked them inside a clinic in Saddar area of Karachi while posing as a patient, ARY NEWS reported.

According to SSP South Asad Raza, the attacker came while disguised as a patient and remained inside the clinic for a longer period.

“As soon as his turn came, he opened fire on the Chinese nationals inside the clinic,” he said, adding that a Chinese cashier died on the spot while a doctor and his wife sustained injuries.

Both the deceased and injured are dual nationals, he said, adding that they have been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. The injured are said to be in critical condition.

The police have also recovered seven spent casings of 9mm pistol and cordoned off the area to collect further evidence from the spot.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed an attacker running away soon after the attack with police saying that the suspect ran away using the MA Jinnah Road. The authorities will be scrutinizing all CCTV cameras on the route to determine the escape route of the suspect.

This is not the first attack in Karachi on Chinese nationals and on April 26, four people including three Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion near Confucius Institute at University of Karachi.

