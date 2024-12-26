 Former ‘Bond girl’ reacts to the idea of female James Bond

English actor Gemma Arterton, who played the Bond girl in Daniel Craig’s ‘Quantum of Solace’, trashed the idea of a female James Bond.

As the potential idea of a female actor essaying the tuxedo-clad iconic agent continues to be under discussion, Gemma Arterton isn’t too excited over the controversial plan and believes that the change does not align with the concept of the franchise and would be too ‘outrageous’ for the audience to accept.

Arterton, who portrayed MI6 agent Strawberry Fields in the Craig-led ‘Quantum of Solace’, dismissed the idea questioning, “Isn’t a female James Bond like Mary Poppins being played by a man?”

“They talk about it, but I think people would find it too outrageous. Sometimes you just have to respect the tradition,” she asserted.

Furthermore, Arterton also expressed her confusion over the attention given to her brief role of Fields in the film, although maintained that she has no regrets over it. “I don’t regret doing a Bond film, but I am perplexed why it has followed me around. I was only in the film for five minutes,” she said about the performance which got her an Empire Award, in the Best Newcomer category.

Notably, her comments followed the recent conversation regarding the future of the James Bond film series, with the calls for a more diverse portrayal of the iconic British spy.

However, speaking about the casting of the 007 agent, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli recently assured that the role will be taken by a man only, likely in his 30s but not necessarily white.

“Every time we cast a new actor, the films change,” she said. “It’s the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction. Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different.”