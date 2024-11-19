Daniel Craig drops hints about his James Bond replacement

British star Daniel Craig, who starred as the 007 agent in five of ‘James Bond’ films until 2021, hinted at who could replace him as the iconic agent in the future set of movies.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Appearing at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, for the 15th Governors Awards over the weekend, Daniel Craig teased who could play his replacement as the British spy agent in the next set of 007 movies.

The ‘Knives Out’ actor, who presented honorary Oscar awards to ‘James Bond’ producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at the gala, began by saying, “Let’s just get something out of the way.”

“If you came here this evening to find out who the next James Bond is, don’t look at me,” he added, before hinting, “But he might be in the room.”

“I’m just joking. Maybe I’m not,” he further teased.

It is worth noting here that Craig started his journey as the tuxedo-clad British agent, from ‘Casino Royale’ (2006), and continued to reprise the coveted role in ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘Skyfall’ and ‘Spectre’.

His five-film tenure as the 007 agent came to an end with ‘No Time To Die’ (2021).

Also Read: Henry Cavill praises Daniel Craig’s ‘James Bond’ era after losing the role