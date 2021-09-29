Bond is back: 007 film ‘No Time To Die’ premieres in London

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) – With a guest list made up of Oscar winners and British royalty, the James Bond film No Time To Die finally held its delayed world premiere in London on Tuesday in cinema’s most high profile red carpet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Daniel Craig, dressed in an eye-catching pink velvet dinner jacket, and co-stars including Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Lea Seydoux reunited for the hotly anticipated movie, which cinema operators hope will help bring audiences back to pre-pandemic levels.

No Time To Die, the 25th Bond movie, has been delayed three times since its original April 2020 slot as movie theatres around the world were forced to shut their doors as well as impose audience number restrictions due to the pandemic.

The Universal Pictures and MGM film, part of one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, marks Craig’s fifth and final outing as the suave British secret agent, wrapping up a 15-year tenure that began with 2006’s Casino Royale.

“It’s such a great relief. It was so important to me to come and celebrate with all the other cast and crew and to get it into the cinemas and we’re here,” Craig told Reuters.

“A year ago I didn’t think that was going to happen.”

Asked what he was going to miss the most from playing 007, he said: “The people.”

Costing an estimated $200 million to produce, No Time To Die sees Bond come out of retirement in Jamaica to help track down a new villain, described by Oscar winner Malek as “mischievous(and) devious”, and armed with lethal technology.

“The most daunting part was just coming up with a good story,” director Cary Joji Fukunaga said.