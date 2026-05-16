UK 10-year government bonds took their biggest daily ​tumble in over a ‌year on Friday as markets were rattled by global inflation jitters and ​the prospect of the ​left-leaning mayor of Greater Manchester, ⁠Andy Burnham, challenging Prime Minister Keir ​Starmer.

Ten-year gilt yields were up ​more than 17 basis points on the day at 1244 GMT at ​5.166%, on track for ​their biggest daily rise since US President ‌Donald ⁠Trump’s trade tariff announcements in April 2025, according to LSEG data.

Yields – which move inversely ​to prices – ​earlier ⁠hit their highest since July 2008 at 5.179% ​at 1214 GMT, while ​the ⁠yield premium over German bonds was its biggest since October ⁠2025 ​at 202 bps, ​5 bps wider on the day.