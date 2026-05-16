UK 10-year bonds head for sharpest daily slump since April 2025
- By Reuters -
- May 16, 2026
AAResize
UK 10-year government bonds took their biggest daily tumble in over a year on Friday as markets were rattled by global inflation jitters and the prospect of the left-leaning mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, challenging Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Ten-year gilt yields were up more than 17 basis points on the day at 1244 GMT at 5.166%, on track for their biggest daily rise since US President Donald Trump’s trade tariff announcements in April 2025, according to LSEG data.
Yields – which move inversely to prices – earlier hit their highest since July 2008 at 5.179% at 1214 GMT, while the yield premium over German bonds was its biggest since October 2025 at 202 bps, 5 bps wider on the day.