PESHAWAR: The Board of Directors of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday approved an annual bonus for employees in recognition of their performance during the fiscal year 2025–26.

According to a notification issued by PESCO, regular, contract, and deputation employees will receive a bonus equivalent to one month’s basic salary.

Lump-sum and daily-wage employees will be awarded a bonus equal to one month’s initial basic pay.

The notification states that only employees who have remained on the payroll for at least six months will be eligible for the bonus.

However, employees involved in corruption, power theft, or other forms of misconduct will not qualify for the bonus.

Similarly, employees facing investigations by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), or any other inquiry body will be excluded from the incentive.

The notification further states that employees who have received major disciplinary penalties will not be entitled to the performance incentive.

Officers responsible for delays in net metering approvals and billing-related connections will also be ineligible for the bonus.

In addition, employees found responsible for delays in resolving complaints registered through the 118 Complaint Portal will be deprived of the annual bonus.

DISCOs officers face disciplinary action for failing to resolve 118 complaints

Earlier, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to avoid unannounced load-shedding across the province, particularly in Dera Ismail Khan, during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The directive was issued during a meeting with a PESCO delegation led by Chief Executive Engineer Akhtar Hameed Khan at Governor House.

The Governor was informed that the required equipment for the Band Korai Grid Station had been delivered, paving the way for its early inauguration.

He also said the Dera Ismail Khan 220-KV Grid Station would be inaugurated after legal issues were resolved.