Instagram discontinues Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps

Meta owned photo and video sharing app Instagram has taken off its standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse application from the Apple App Store and Google Play store.

Boomerang would still be available for Instagram Stories.

Instagram had also announced to retire its standalone application IGTV on February 28. The app has seemingly freed itself of these standalone applications to focus on the main Instagram app.

Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai said in a statement “We’ve removed support for the standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps to better focus our efforts on the main app.”

“Boomerang is still supported in-app in Stories, and Layout remains a standalone app in the Store. We’ll continue working on new ways for people to be creative and have fun on Instagram,” he added.

According to the data provided by Apptopia, both apps’ were off the app stores on March 1st.

The Boomerang app was used to make short, looping videos that could be posted over Instagram or Facebook, the app was launched in 2015. The feature would continue on the main Instagram app’s stories, said a statement by Instagram officials.

The second discontinued standalone app Hyperlape was released in 2014 and was used to record pro looking time-lapse videos and offered impressive video stabilization as the Hyperlapse clips were much smoother than normal recordings.

Instagram has also baked the functionality of its Layout app into Instagram Stories.

