2K Games confirms Borderlands 4 pricing, content details

2K Games has confirmed the pricing of the upcoming Borderlands 4 after weeks of speculation about a hike in the price.

The studio has announced the pricing for the available editions and confirmed that the game’s post-launch content will feature story missions, new vault hunters, additional map regions, and more.

According to 2K Games, Borderlands 4 will launch in three editions—Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe—on all platforms, with prices set at $69.99, $99.99, and $129.99, respectively.

Gamers will get the base game in the Standard Edition while the Deluxe Edition will feature a wide range of bundles, packs and rewards throughout the game.

Read more: Borderlands 4 boss faces backlash over ‘real fans’ remark

As per the studio, Borderlands 4 Deluxe will include Bounty Pack Bundle, consisting of four post-launch DLC packs, four Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards, new gear and weapons, four new vehicles, Vault Hunter cosmetics and Firehawk’s Fury weapon skin.

In addition to the perks of the Deluxe Edition, the Super Deluxe Edition includes the Vault Hunter Pack, which comes with two new Story Packs—each introducing a new Vault Hunter, story, and side missions.

It also includes two new map regions, fresh gear and weapons, extra Vault Hunter cosmetics, and new ECHO-4 cosmetics. Furthermore, the edition offers the Ornate Order Pack, which contains four additional Vault Hunter Skins, four Vault Hunter Heads, and four Vault Hunter Bodies.

2K Games has made the highly anticipated game available for pre-order across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

The confirmation about the pricing and editions of Borderlands 4 comes weeks after Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford irked fans with his suggestions that the game could be priced at $80.