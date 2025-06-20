Gearbox CEO confirms exciting feature in Borderlands 4

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has announced an exciting feature in the hotly anticipated Borderlands 4.

The upcoming game has been the topic of discussion for months, with talks mostly focused on the pricing of the game.

2K Games, the parent company of Gearbox, confirmed the pricing of Borderlands 4 last week.

According to 2K Games, the upcoming title in the looter shooter will launch in three editions—Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe—on all platforms, with prices set at $69.99, $99.99, and $129.99, respectively.

Now, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has revealed that the game will come with an optional combat radar when it launches in September.

Pitchford made the announcement in a long thread on X, in which he revealed the feature was not in the initial plans.

However, the developers began looking into the possibility after multiple fans requested the combat radar feature.

Read more: 2K Games confirms Borderlands 4 pricing, content details

“These guys splintered off and made something amazing happen. They added a combat radar feature to the game! And they just barely squeezed it in for a QA pass so that it can go into the main branch of our software in time to ship with Borderlands 4 on September 12,” the Gearbox CEO wrote in his post.

A combat radar is now an optional feature in Borderlands 4, you guys! Here’s a sneak peek at what it looks like! 29/32 pic.twitter.com/kcKebRqE2r — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) June 19, 2025

Randy Pitchford also gave a sneak peek into the Borderlands 4 combat radar feature.

As per the announcement, gamers will have the option to use the feature, which will be off by default.

Fans will be able to use the combat radar when taking on waves of enemies in larger, more open environments.

It is worth noting here that 2K Games has made Borderlands 4 available for pre-order across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.