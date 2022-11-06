Neither Shahrukh, nor Gauri Khan; THIS person is Boss of Mannat!

Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood’s megastar Shahrukh Khan, revealed who rules their house Mannat.

Mannat, the house located in Bandara West, Mumbai, where King Khan of Bollywood lives with his family, is one of the main tourist attractions of the country. Apart from the visits of his thousands of fans on the Khan’s birthday every year, Mannat is one of the top sightseeing points for people who visit the metropolitan from other cities.

While the ‘Pathaan’ rules the industry, and Mrs Gauri Khan rules his heart, neither of them has control of their house – Mannat. Gauri who is an interior designer by profession revealed in a recent interview that it is none other than her mother, Savita Chibber who micro-manages their home.

“She is on the hotline with the staff, pictures going back and forth, WhatsApp messages… ‘This space is dirty and this needs a full cleanup, this needs sanitisation’ and all that goes on,” said Gauri.

“It keeps her busy and it keeps my staff in check.”

The star wife also mentioned that she has learnt everything from her mother as she keeps her house Mannat under her control via messages and phone calls. “She has been a huge helping hand,” Gauri told the publication.

For the unversed the power couple, Shahrukh and Gauri Khan got married back in 1991 and are proud parents to three kids – Aryan, Suhana and Abram.

In an earlier outing at a chat show, Gauri spoke about the most annoying habit of her husband. “He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties,” she told the host.

“Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house.”

