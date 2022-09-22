Gauri Khan spills the cons of being Shahrukh Khan’s wife

Bollywood star wife Gauri Khan speaks about times when being Mrs Shahrukh Khan had adverse effects on her work.

During her recent appearance at the ace filmmaker, Karan Johar-hosted talk show, ‘Koffee With Karan’, Gauri spoke about the ‘baggage’ of being the better half of King Khan, as it often leads to her being falsely perceived by her own potential clients.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Gauri, who is an interior designer by profession, revealed on the chat show that people are often not willing to hire her for the project because of all the attention she brings along being a wife of the number one movie star of the country.

Gauri said, “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way.”

She explained, “Sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time.”

Also read: I wanted to leave Shahrukh; says Gauri Khan

Another Bollywood wife, Maheep Kapoor – spouse of Sanjay Kapoor – also weighed upon the struggles that come along with fame and glamour of showbiz. She said on the show, “There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz.”

Maheep also disclosed that they were made to feel like the ‘unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family’ by the people around them.

Comments