Boundary count rule will not be used in ICC World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made it clear that the boundary count-back rule will not be used in the World Cup 2023.

ODI World Cup 2019 final winners were decided through boundary count-back rule after scores were tired in the super over. England won as they hit more boundaries (26) than New Zealand (17).

The boundary count-back rule won’t be used in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Super Overs will decide tied games and in case of tied Super Over, subsequent super overs will be played.

It may be noted that in 2019, on from a recommendation from the ICC Cricket Committee headed by former India skipper Anil Kumble, the Chief Executives’ Committee agreed that use of the Super Over as a way to decide results at ICC events will be retained.

Both the Cricket Committee and CEC agreed it was an exciting and engaging conclusion to the game and will remain in place covering all games at both ODI and T20I World Cups.

The mega event is set to begin on October 5 in India.