Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to ICC World Cup 2023 snub

Reacting to the ICC World Cup 2023 snub, the 33-year-old Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said although he feels bad, but he is used to it now, after missing three consecutive World Cups.

Yuzvendra Chahal is considered as one of the best spinners in India and he mostly plays for the side throughout the years but somehow ends up missing out on the mega-events.

He has bagged 121 ODI wickets for India since his debut in June 2016 and has been India’s third-highest wicket-taker during this period.

However, due to his dip in form and the emergence of Kuldeep Yadav, he wasn’t picked in the squad for both the 50-over Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Yuzvendra Chahal, in an interview with Wisden India, the leg-spinner said that he is disappointed after being ignored for the World Cup, but will move on.

“I understand that only fifteen players can be a part because it’s a World Cup, where you can’t take 17 or 18,” Chahal told Wisden India.

“I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I’m used to it now… it’s been three World Cups (laughs). ”

After being ignored by the BCCI selection committee, Chahal signed up with Kent to play three games of the County Championship, where he has done well so far by registering figures of 3/63 & 2/43 and 2/70 & 2/70 in two matches. He also expressed his desire to represent India National Cricket Team in Test cricket.

During the same interview, Yuzvendra Chahal was asked about competing for a spot with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have been in the ICC World Cup 2023 squad, to which he responded that they are like his brothers and he doesn’t think about competing because he knows he will get picked in the team if he keeps performing consistently.