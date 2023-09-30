Rohit Sharma names toughest bowler he’s faced

India captain Rohit Sharma will be leading the hosts in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and he has made interesting comments on South Africa legend Dale Steyn before the tournament.

Rohit Sharma revealed that Dale Steyn was the toughest bowler he faced in an interview with a cricketing website. He lauded the former South Africa pacer’s skills.

“If a bowler who has ever challenged me and I enjoyed playing against him then I’ll have say Dale Steyn,” he said. “He is a class player, he got all the skills and I think this is the reason he doesn’t miss a bounce and can swing so fast and I think there are very less people who could swing 140+ and I think he was the one who could do it consistently.”

Moreover, the India captain said his teammates Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the best exponent of playing cover drive, and scoop shot respectively.

He added that Shubman Gill is a rising talent as he has shown immense promise and potential.

Rohit Sharma added India’s Sachin Tendulkar plays the best straight drive and Ricky Ponting – who led Australia to ICC Cricket World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007 – is the master of pull shots.