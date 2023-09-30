Dale Steyn sends warning to Rohit Sharma

Batter Rohit Sharma will lead India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at home turf, and South Africa legend Dale Steyn – considered to be one of the country’s most decorated pacers – has said that he should look out for Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi in the tournament.

Shaheen Afridi has an impressive record against Rohit Sharma. The left-arm pacer has dismissed India’s captain early in the innings on several occasions thanks to his swinging deliveries.

Dale Steyn named his five pacers to look out for in the tournament while speaking with the International Cricket Council ahead of the 50-overs World Championships.

The former cricketer picked India’s Mohammed Siraj as he swings the ball upfront, knocks over key batters and is an important player for the side. The legend’s second pick was his countryman Kagiso Rabada as he generates extra bounce and knows Indian conditions well.

Shaheen Afridi was the South Africa legend’s third pick. The ex-South Africa cricketer advised Rohit Sharma to watch out and save his stumps from being dismantled by the Pakistan pacer.

Trent Boult of New Zealand was Dale Steyn’s choice. The latter said the left-arm pacer can swing the ball early in the innings and predicted him being the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Dale Steyn’s fifth and final choice was England’s Mark Wood. The former cricketer said the right-arm pacer is to be feared as his express pace makes him one of the most feared bowlers currently.

Dale Steyn has 699 international wickets. He has represented the Proteas in the 2007, 2011, and 2015 50-over world cups.