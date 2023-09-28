Dale Steyn predicts World Cup 2023 finalists

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin on October 5th, and South Africa legend Dale Steyn gave his predictions on which teams are strong contenders to play the final.

Dale Steyn, who took 699 international wickets, analyzed which team would fair better in the 50-over tournament on an Indian sports channel.

The former fast bowler was certain England would qualify for the final, as they have pitted a strong side filled with all-rounders. He predicted India would win the tournament, but South Africa would do well.

“You can’t drop England from the finalists spot because they have a very strong team, and the way they are playing cricket with their all- rounders like at number 9, they have all-rounder batsmen like Chris Woakes, so I know that but I have a hunch in my heart which says that South Africa will do great in this World Cup,” the legend said said.

Dale Steyn added, “So, for me, it’s India and South Africa. See, South Africa has a great chance to do well in this World Cup because they have arrived here with a strong team and good form but India will definitely win this World Cup because they are in their best form right now and also like Waqar Younis told how they played in the Asia Cup and according to me they have also ticked all the boxes at right time.”

The former cricketer went on to say that he would love to see Proteas reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. He said their players, with the likes of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, are regulars in the Indian Premier League and aware of the conditions and excel there.

“Then, there is KG Rabada who is being bowling there for ages and a lot of their other senior players have played a lot of cricket there. So I feel like they have got the ability to go on and get to the finals with getting those players. But I am not just too sure and I kind of have to go with Waqar,” Dale Steyn said.

He added, “Yeah, I feel like the favorites would probably be India, I feel like India is going to be one of the finalists, and probably England. But my heart wants to say South Africa and India but I am kind of leaning towards India and England.”

