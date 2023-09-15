Watch: South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen hits record 174 against Australia in fourth ODI

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen smashed the record for the highest individual score batting at number five in ODIs in his side’s fourth fixture against Australia on Friday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Heinrich Klaasen scored 174 off 83 deliveries as the Proteas won the game by a resounding 164-run margin. The right-handed batter’s historic knock included 13 fours and as many sixes.

Heinrich Klaasen put on a 74-run stand for the fourth wicket, followed by a 222-run partnership with David Miller.

South Africa scored amassed 416-5 on the back of Heinrich Klaasen’s superb innings. David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen scored half-centuries as well.

A knock to remember for the ages… Take a bow, Heinrich Klaasen 🙌#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/DMfLvAruF5 — ICC (@ICC) September 15, 2023

David Miller went unbeaten at 45-ball 82 with six boundaries and five sixes to her name. Rassie van der Dussen struck seven fours and two maximums on his way to 65-ball 62.

Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler for Australia with his two-wicket haul.

Spinner Adam Zampa also made it to the record books as he equalled his compatriot Mick Lewis’ record for worst bowling figures of 0-113 in 10 overs.

Australia were dismissed for 252 in chase of the 417-run target in just 34.5 overs.

Alex Carey falls for 99 and South Africa pull off a brilliant win to level the series 😯#SAvAUS | 📝: https://t.co/B44MFago3F pic.twitter.com/dYuR7E6HHz — ICC (@ICC) September 15, 2023

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey top-scored for the side as he scored 99 off 77 balls with nine boundaries and four sixes to his name.

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi took four wickets, and Kagiso Rabada bagged three wickets for the side.

Related – Watch: England’s Ben Stokes smashes ODI record against New Zealand

