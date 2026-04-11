Bournemouth stun Arsenal to open door in Premier League title race

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott threw the Premier League title race wide open with the ​winning goal as his side beat leaders Arsenal 2-1 at The Emirates on Saturday.

Midfielder Scott produced a cool finish after a neat ‌build-up in the 74th minute to stun the nervous-looking hosts and provide a huge boost for chasers Manchester City.

Defeat left a labouring Arsenal still with a seemingly commanding nine-point lead over City but Pep Guardiola’s side have played two games fewer and can narrow the gap if they beat Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal’s first defeat in nine league games means ​they have 70 points from 32 games to City’s 61 from 30. City also have the incentive of hosting Arsenal next weekend.

“Extremely ​disappointing. It’s a big punch in the face,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “We were very far from the level ⁠that we’re expecting, that’s for sure.

“We cannot control (what City do); the only thing we can control is our performance.”

Slick Bournemouth were by far the better side ​in the first half and took the lead when 19-year-old Eli Junior Kroupi turned in a deflected cross at the far post in the 17th ​minute.

The French youngster has now scored 10 times in the top flight this season — the first teenager to reach that mark in his debut campaign in the Premier League since Robbie Keane for Coventry City in the 1999-2000 season.

Arsenal’s response was lacklustre and they looked bereft of attacking spark as the home crowd grew increasingly frustrated.

But ​Arteta’s side got a helping hand when Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie was adjudged to have blocked a ball into the area with his arm, allowing Viktor ​Gyokeres to equalise from the spot in the 35th minute — his 11th goal in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Arteta rolled the dice by sending ‌on Eberechi ⁠Eze, Max Dowman and Leandro Trossard early in the second half but Arsenal huffed and puffed as they again looked overly reliant on set pieces that Bournemouth dealt with calmly.

Gyokeres had a goal ruled out for a clear offside and it was Bournemouth who provided a late twist as they moved into ninth place and in contention for a European qualifying spot.

“We showed great personality to play in a big game and a big stadium. We’ve been ​at the level of the game. I’m ​very happy for the players,” ⁠manager Andoni Iraola said.

Arsenal began the game on a four-match winning run in the Premier League and had they made it five to move 12 points ahead of City they would have surely been on the ​cusp of delivering a first English title since 2004.

They had not been in league action for almost ​a month though and ⁠in that time they had suffered a chastening League Cup final defeat by City and a shock FA Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of second-tier Southampton.

A steadying 1-0 victory against Sporting this week in the Champions League quarter-final first leg should have paved the way for a commanding display against ⁠Bournemouth.

But ​they looked inhibited and could have no real complaints against an agile side who played ​on Arsenal’s nerves with their clever brand of football.

Some boos rang out at the end as Arsenal’s players trudged off and they will need to quickly re-focus with a huge ​week ahead. They host Sporting on Wednesday before what could be a seismic clash with City next weekend.