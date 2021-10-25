Boxer Amir Khan meets Akshay Kumar, actor’s memes go viral

Social media users are making memes of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar after boxer Amir Khan posted a video of him talking with him during the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match.

In the viral clip, Amir Khan – wearing a Pakistan team jersey – asked the actor if he was enjoying the one-sided game to which the latter replied positively.

The social media users then began posting memes about Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar somewhere in the stadium: pic.twitter.com/DzPA5ovQke — Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) October 24, 2021

Akshay Kumar running out of the stadium pic.twitter.com/BlpQ34l2BO — Raza (@alirazah) October 24, 2021

He and his fellow celebrity Priety Zinta were seen watching the Indian team suffering their first-ever defeat against the Green Shirts in a world cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASports (@asportstv.pk)

Pakistan won the toss and Babar Azam elected to field first in the much-anticipated fixture.

India scored 151-7 in their allotted 20 overs with the team skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with 57 from 49 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was named the player of the match, was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

It turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Babar Azam-led side chased the 152-run target in just 17.5 overs with all wickets intact. His deputy Mohammad Rizwan made 55-ball 70 while the captain made 68 from 52 deliveries.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!