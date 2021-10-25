Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Boxer Amir Khan meets Akshay Kumar, actor’s memes go viral

Social media users are making memes of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar after boxer Amir Khan posted a video of him talking with him during the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match.

In the viral clip, Amir Khan – wearing a Pakistan team jersey – asked the actor if he was enjoying the one-sided game to which the latter replied positively.

The social media users then began posting memes about Akshay Kumar.

He and his fellow celebrity Priety Zinta were seen watching the Indian team suffering their first-ever defeat against the Green Shirts in a world cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ASports (@asportstv.pk)

Pakistan won the toss and Babar Azam elected to field first in the much-anticipated fixture.

India scored 151-7 in their allotted 20 overs with the team skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with 57 from 49 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was named the player of the match, was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

It turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Babar Azam-led side chased the 152-run target in just 17.5 overs with all wickets intact. His deputy Mohammad Rizwan made 55-ball 70 while the captain made 68 from 52 deliveries.

