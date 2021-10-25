Boxer Amir Khan meets Akshay Kumar, actor’s memes go viral

Social media users are making memes of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar after boxer Amir Khan posted a video of him talking with him during the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match.
In the viral clip, Amir Khan – wearing a Pakistan team jersey – asked the actor if he was enjoying the one-sided game to which the latter replied positively.
Hope you enjoyed the match @akshaykumar 😛. Better luck next time #IndiaVsPak #T20WorldCup2021 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/2URoWL13rD
— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) October 24, 2021
The social media users then began posting memes about Akshay Kumar.
Akshay Kumar somewhere in the stadium: pic.twitter.com/DzPA5ovQke
— Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) October 24, 2021
Akshay Kumar running out of the stadium pic.twitter.com/BlpQ34l2BO
— Raza (@alirazah) October 24, 2021
Sorry 😂 pic.twitter.com/khstE0c6j1
— Shahab Ur Rahman (@i_journalist1) October 24, 2021
#AkshayKumar
Before Match vs After Match pic.twitter.com/o6641ziLes
— Abdul Rehman 🇵🇰 (@thoraparhlein) October 24, 2021
Who is bigger panauti ?
Akshay Kumar
Jay Shah#पनौती #Panauti #AkshayKumar #JayShah#TeamIndia #IndvsPak
RT LIKE pic.twitter.com/VXG2zf72yW
— Thala Ajith FC (@irahu55) October 24, 2021
This why @akshaykumar ‘s patriotism not coming when #PetrolPrice at it’s highest in the history. No Single word against government when it’s too hard for common man. #PetrolDieselPriceHike #Akki #Akshay #INDvPAK #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/Ru1hSwzdEp
— Rishabh (@The_Rishabh) October 24, 2021
He and his fellow celebrity Priety Zinta were seen watching the Indian team suffering their first-ever defeat against the Green Shirts in a world cup match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
View this post on Instagram
Pakistan won the toss and Babar Azam elected to field first in the much-anticipated fixture.
India scored 151-7 in their allotted 20 overs with the team skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with 57 from 49 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was named the player of the match, was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul.
It turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Babar Azam-led side chased the 152-run target in just 17.5 overs with all wickets intact. His deputy Mohammad Rizwan made 55-ball 70 while the captain made 68 from 52 deliveries.
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!