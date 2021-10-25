Watch: Babar Azam’s father gets emotional after Pakistan’s historic win against India

Pakistan trounced arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in their opening match of T20 World Cup 2021 with skipper Babar Azam leading the green shirts from the front.

Babar Azam’s father, who was present at the Dubai International Stadium to cheer for the Men in Green, could not control his emotions and got teary-eyed after his son scored the winning runs.

In a video clip that is going viral on social media, he can be seen visibly emotional and shedding tears of joy.

Watch the video here:

This needs to go viral. Babar Azam’s father crying in tears of joy after his son became the first ever Pakistani captain to beat India in a world cup match. He was the biggest supporter of Babar in his childhood. He must be the most proudest man on earth. pic.twitter.com/9YaUeHZvjg — Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) October 24, 2021

Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

It is the first time that Pakistan has beaten India in a world cup match.

