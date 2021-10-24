‘Kahan ho yaar’: Shoaib Akhtar trolls Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan win   

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former ace pacer Shoaib Akhtar Sunday trolled ex-Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who had said that Pakistan should give India a walkover in the Twenty20 World Cup match while giving a reference to the latter’s previous outstanding performances in the big tournament.

“Kahan ho yaar Harbhajan Singh,” said Shoaib Akhtar from his Twitter handle.

Kahan ho yaar @harbhajan_singh ??

🧐 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 24, 2021

Harbhajan Singh although did not mention Shoaib Akhtar in his message on Twitter but was forced to laud the Pakistan team over its outstanding performance against India in the first match in the Twenty20 World Cup of both sides.

“I must compliment Pakistan for their brilliant win. They were a better team today,” he said.

It wasn’t India’s day today. Am sure they will learn from their mistakes and come back stronger @BCCI But I must compliment Pakistan for their Brilliant win . They were a better team today @TheRealPCB #INDvPAK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 24, 2021

Pakistan defeated India by a margin of 10 wickets in the first-ever victory of the national team against the arch-rival in the World Cup format today owing to extraordinary performances of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan in the batting and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the bowling.

