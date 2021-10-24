Meme game starts after Pakistan beat India in T20 WC match

The meme game has started again just after Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match today.

Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After the #MaukaMauka memes, the social media is now flooded with the post-match theme, trolling the Indians after Pakistan grabbed victory against India in the T20 World Cup match.

One of the hilarious memes shared on social media featured Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who was seen in the Dubai International Stadium today.

Here is the another one:

A Twitter user has posted a picture of Pakistani spectator with a caption, “Sorry hum jeet gae TV mut toorna ap [Sorry! We have won the match. Now please don’t break the television set.]”

With the #MaukaMauka, a short video clip has also surfaced today:

One wrote, “I can hear this picture.”

Here is another one:

This is the final one:

