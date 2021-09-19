Boxer Manny Pacquiao nominated as presidential candidate for Philippines 2022 election

MANILA: A faction of the Philippines’ ruling political party on Sunday nominated boxing star Manny Pacquiao as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2022 election, his close ally Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III said.

Pacquiao, currently a senator, was nominated by his PDP-Laban party allies during the group’s national assembly, days after a rival faction nominated President Rodrigo Duterte as its choice for vice president and his long-time aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, as the party’s presidential candidate.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday accepted his party’s nomination to run for vice president in next year’s election, forging ahead with a plan criticised by rivals as a cynical move to maintain his political power.