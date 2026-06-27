Boy buried alive in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Police have arrested three brothers for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy and then burying him alive in the Jhaal Chakian area of Sargodha, police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Danish alias Ghulam Rasool, was rescued in critical condition on June 26, 2026.

According to police and the victim’s family, on the 9th of Muharram, the boy had left home to attend a religious gathering (majlis) but did not return home at night. His family searched for him throughout the night.

On Friday morning, around 11 a.m., relatives working in nearby fields heard cries coming from beneath the ground. Upon investigation, they discovered the boy partially buried, with one of his legs visible. Police and Rescue 1122 teams were immediately called to the scene. The boy was dug out and shifted to DHQ Hospital in serious condition.

After regaining consciousness, the victim narrated the incident to the police. He stated that approximately 20 days earlier, he had told one of the accused, Amjad, that his brother, Qamar Abbas, had allegedly sexually assaulted him.

The boy further stated that on June 25, while he was on his way to the majlis, Qamar Abbas intercepted him and questioned him about why he had reported the alleged assault. He alleged that Qamar later arrived with his brothers, Amjad and Waris. All three allegedly assaulted him severely and buried him alive in the fields.

An FIR has been registered against the three suspects, including Qamar Abbas, son of Mola Bakhsh, Amjad, and Waris.

Police officials said all three suspects are now in custody. Further investigation is underway to bring them to justice. The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with locals condemning the brutal act. The boy remains under medical treatment.

Sargodha child murder case: Suspect Arslan killed in CCD encounter

This is the second gruesome crime case reported in Sargodha in recent days, following the killing of a minor girl, Muntaha Zahra, who was sexually assaulted. The main suspect, Arslan, was later killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police’s Crime Control Department (CCD) on Wednesday.