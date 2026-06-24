SARGODHA: In a major development in the sexual assault and murder case of young Muntaha Zahra, the main suspect, Muhammad Arslan, was killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police’s Crime Control Department (CCD) on Wednesday.

According to CCD officials, the encounter took place near Jhal Chakian Teen Pul in Sargodha while the suspect was being taken to recover evidence related to the case.

Officials said that Arslan’s accomplices suddenly opened fire on the CCD team. The police retaliated, and during the exchange of fire, the main suspect, Muhammad Arslan, was killed on the spot.

Following the incident, additional police personnel were deployed to the area, while special teams were formed to trace and arrest the suspects who managed to escape.

The case had sparked widespread public outrage. Arslan also confessed to sexually assaulting and murdering the minor girl during police interrogation.

The court had handed over the accused to the Crime Control Department on a six-day physical remand for further investigation.

Sargodha child murder case: Main suspect confesses during investigation

The tragic incident drew nationwide attention after CCTV footage surfaced showing the child entering a shop for the last time. Her body was later recovered from the third floor of the same building.

After the crime, Arslan fled the scene but was subsequently traced and arrested by police using modern technology and investigative methods.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha had earlier stated that all those involved in the heinous crime would be brought to justice and awarded exemplary punishment under the law.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for Muntaha Zahra were offered amid scenes of grief and sorrow. A large number of citizens attended the funeral before the child was laid to rest at the city’s main cemetery.